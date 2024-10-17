iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,813,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,890,000 after buying an additional 558,803 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 918,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 111,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HYBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.