iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 61539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
