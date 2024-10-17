iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 61539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

