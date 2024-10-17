iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $68,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

