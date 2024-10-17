iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

