iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.76. 1,537,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

