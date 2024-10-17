iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 174,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.