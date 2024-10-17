iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

IJR stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

