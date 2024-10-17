iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 360,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,358. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

