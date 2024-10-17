iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 155,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 597,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 2,473,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

