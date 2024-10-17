iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

