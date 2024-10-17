iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.46. 1,415,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.