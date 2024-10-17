iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Heritage Family Offices LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Heritage Family Offices LLP reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

