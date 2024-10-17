iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 5,410 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,017 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 12.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

