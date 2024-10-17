iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.38 and last traded at $142.38, with a volume of 31795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.27.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.