iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

