iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

