iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

