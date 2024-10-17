iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 28018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 828.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

