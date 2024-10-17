iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $944.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

