iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.85 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 1985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

