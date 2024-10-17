iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 14,409 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

