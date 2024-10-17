iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 945.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,808 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ILCV stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.71.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.