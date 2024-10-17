iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 686,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,976,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

