iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.43 and last traded at $183.17, with a volume of 511312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

