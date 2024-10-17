iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 11.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $60,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $181.91. The stock had a trading volume of 836,110 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

