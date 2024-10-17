iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,810.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $181.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.