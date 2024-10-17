iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 222,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

