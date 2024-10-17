iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,585,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $380.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

