iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $382.28. 52,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,644. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

