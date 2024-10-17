iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

