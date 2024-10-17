iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWM opened at $226.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

