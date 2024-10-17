iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

