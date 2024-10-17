iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.38 and last traded at $121.99, with a volume of 16195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

