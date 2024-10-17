iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 6400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

