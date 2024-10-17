iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 102122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.