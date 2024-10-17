iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 102122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

