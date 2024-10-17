iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lessened by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.2% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,307,000 after buying an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.