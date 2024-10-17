iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,923 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 447,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,254. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.