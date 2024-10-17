iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,108 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 11,100,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

