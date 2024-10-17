Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.32), with a volume of 4302938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 836.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.04.

Ithaca Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

