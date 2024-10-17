J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $5.62 on Thursday, hitting $174.53. 216,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

