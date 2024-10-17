J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JBHT traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,306. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

