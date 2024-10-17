J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

