Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.02 and last traded at $184.04, with a volume of 13828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $106,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

