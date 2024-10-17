JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $26.08 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $281.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

