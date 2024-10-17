Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 933.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after buying an additional 83,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $176.82 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.