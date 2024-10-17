Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 3.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 642,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 122,060 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 2,079,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

