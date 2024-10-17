Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,060 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,587. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

