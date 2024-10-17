JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 563,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 201,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.