Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $19.89. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 300 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

