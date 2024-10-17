JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

